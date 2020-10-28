2020 Hip Hop Awards Recap Part One

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

The new generation Kings Of Comedy aka the 85 South Show , hosted the 2020 Hip Hop Awards. From Intro to outro the message was consistent and encouraging Going To Vote. T.i. was the first guest on cite of the normal 85 South Show podcast hood living room set. Kicking off the Lyricist of the year award. Rapsody was present to collect her trophy amongst the fellas . Lil Baby & 42 Dugg, along with City Girls, Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Mulatto, Gucci & even 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne all graced the stage and world audience with eye action and entertaining content of the arts. Whats a Bet Awards show without the rap ciphers. Press play on a few stand out memorable moments of the event including Snoop Dogg presenting Master P with I am Hip Hop Award

