Offset Got Jammed With 12 Right In Front Of Fans

Looks like Offset got jammed up, to day in Beverly Hills. Officers appear to have been responding to someone waving a gun in his vehicle description . Press play for the action of Rich The Kidd getting his flee on, from authorities. Detained and released on a Situation Saturday is better than being arrested. Fortunate enough for the Migos member to be cut loose.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

