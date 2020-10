Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Leave it up to the Atlanta legend Gucci Mane for powering up his label 1017 Records upcoming parking lot fest. New drip alert for the squad, check out the gifts , so you know its real. DFW’s own Luvenchanting will be representing aswell on the line up. The Icey unit is back and reinforced.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: