Video Interview: Pastor Rickie Rush’s “Alleged” Sexual Assault Victims Speak Out!

Recently, Jazze got a chance to speak with alleged sexual assault victims Renee Phillips and Donna Fields of Pastor Rickie Rush. They detail their interaction with the prominent Dallas Pastor of IBOC or Inspiring Body Of Christ Church. The Dallas Morning News Investigative reporters Miles Moffiet and Sue Ambrose broke this story on September 20th with an article titled, “‘Don’t let the devil steal your joy’: Dallas pastor Rickie Rush cast himself as a warrior battling Satan. It was the perfect mask to abuse members, they say.” In addition to discussing the sexual assault allegations, we also discuss possible child abuse and possible deceit to his congregation about the death of his mother. Please check out the full interview below.

