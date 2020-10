Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Check the Texas Astro world legend Travis Scott, taking care of some family business. Press play and check out the Daddy Duty candid visual of him and his daughter. First days of school are always memorable.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)