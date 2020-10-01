2 Chainz Just Went Live During NBA Finals

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Rap legend 2 Chainz pauses for the cause via social media, & taps in live with fans. Opening up about his personal list of things to do while on earth. Press play for the Jayz collaboration confirmation. Check out what a humbled trapper, slash rapper, slash former college scholarship athlete still needs to complete goal wise.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

