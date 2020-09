BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations Are In

Time to see which hip hop artists will wind up on top! Check out the list of BET Hip Hop Awards nominations below and see if your fave is listed.

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

DA BABY- BOP

DA BABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR

DRAKE – TOOSIE SLIDE

FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD

LIL BABY – THE BIGGER PICTURE

RODDY RICCH – THE BOX

BEST COLLABORATION

DA BABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR

FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD

JACK HARLOW FEAT. TORY LANEZ, DABABY & LIL WAYNE – WHATS POPPIN (REMIX)

MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ – SAVAGE (REMIX)

MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN – HOT GIRL SUMMER

MUSTARD FEAT. RODDY RICCH – BALLIN’

BEST DUO OR GROUP

CHRIS BROWN AND YOUNG THUG

CITY GIRLS

EARTHGANG

JACKBOYS

MIGOS

RUN THE JEWELS

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

BIG SEAN

DA BABY

DRAKE

J. COLE

MEGAN THEE STALLION

RAPSODY

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DA BABY

DRAKE

FUTURE

LIL BABY

MEGAN THEE STALLION

RODDY RICCH

SONG OF THE YEAR

BOP – Produced By JetsonMade & Starboy (DA BABY)

LIFE IS GOOD – Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ (FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE)

ROCKSTAR – Produced by SethInTheKitchen (DA BABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH)

SAVAGE (REMIX) – Produced by J. White Did It (MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ)

THE BOX – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze (RODDY RICCH)

TOOSIE SLIDE – Produced by OZ (DRAKE)

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

DA BABY – BLAME IT ON BABY

DA BABY- KIRK

FUTURE – HIGH OFF LIFE

LIL BABY – MY TURN

MEGAN THEE STALLION – SUGA

RODDY RICCH – PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL

