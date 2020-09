Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Jess Hilarious defends her recent actions as to why she was listening to Tory Lanez. Tipsy or not is speaking facts or nah when it comes to the cancel community of artist with foul accusation reports . Her line of defense seems as if she is siding with T Lanez over Megan Thee Stallion.

