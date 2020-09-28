CLOSE
The #DeeList: Top 5 Forever MCM’s

It’s about time we put some respect on these kings’ names! Here’s why we love them.

5. Urkel

FAMILY MATTERS

He’s only on the list because I couldn’t think of anyone else. But he’s not bae. Not because he’s a nerd. Because he thought it was cute to constantly pester a woman who continued to refuse him, and only wanted him after his Clark Kent Superman transformation. So he’s a stalker with no self-esteem. Yea we stay away from these men.

4. Stanley from “Friday”

Coronavirus - Thu May 7, 2020

That man was mild-mannered, had a job, and a house with a nice yard. He even left the hood after a street fight with the neighborhood bully and a man who got fired for selling boxes. And all he wanted was for you to stay off his grass?? That’s bae.

3. Carlton Banks

Premiere Of ABC's 'Shark Tank' Season 9 - Arrivals

We have so much in common! There’s only about 1 dance I know how to do, we both have a cousin named Will, and both had daddies involved with the law. Mine went to jail, and Uncle Phil sentenced ppl to jail. We’re meant to be!

2. Jake from State Farm

In this photo illustration a State Farm logo seen displayed...

My man Jake. He’s the 2 things I need: he’s fine, and reliable. That man can read your thoughts, then appear outta nowhere and give u what u need. Gimme my mind reader!

1. Method Man from “Power”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

I know everyone else on this list was funny, but I MUST add Method Man. Did you see him in them draws yesterday?? Talkin bout Man Crush Monday. Tuh…that man can crush me on Monday!

