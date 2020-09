Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Check out the Grand Hustle Ceo himself is back in the gym, training his son King. T.i. has always been public about uplifting and upbringing of his children. A true champion of a father figure in full affect. Press play for the play back

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

