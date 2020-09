Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

The Philly rapper is back with the bars like he never left. The Dream Chaser rapper shows love to a random producer on Youtube. Watch and feel the vibes as he Meek Mill shreds a “Meek Mill Type Beat”. “I smoke Youtube beats too” in the own words of the Philly legend himself. Press play for the playback.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)