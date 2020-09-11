Mulatto’s Freestyle Just Went Viral Viral

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Leave it up to this young female emcee to shake, wake, and bake the rap game up with proof to her success. Press play and check out wow twitter & all timelines has Mulatto‘s bars in rotation from her recent XXL Freshman Class rap Cypher. Favio Foriegn even caught a shout out in her flow that has the internet going crazy.

P-skillz (@Pskillzflo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: