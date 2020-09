Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Looks like the H-town rapper is on the scene being seen. New combo alert on the menu at Mcdonald’s could possibly land you on a promo run in parking lot, with a1 day 1 fans. Watch Travis dish out the new recently added combo “Cactus Jack”, plus shows genuine show to excited spectators, and fans.

