Yee Haa!! The Stallion is back back with the bars and beauty. Press play listen to true Texan representing her brand , how she launched it from Day 1. Megan Thee Stallion aka the Savage rapper uses a classic Mike Jones.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

