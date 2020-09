Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

One Time for the Detroit Don aka Big Sean. Check out the official “Harder Than A Demon”. Bars for Breakfest or nah. Press play and check out Def Jams artist hold it down for the culture.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

