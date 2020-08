Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Looks like 2 Chianz & Kanye hit the block recently. A little bit of a cardio work out or nah. Press play for the vibes, and check out the jewelry weight via the audio. Will this be a new ritual or just a timeline teaser.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: