The #DeeList: Top 5 Songs Worse Than “WAP”

The new Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion song, “WAP” just hit #1 on Billboard, so I’m here to remind you that your virgin ears have heard worse.

5. “My Neck, My Back” by Khia

You heard body parts and thought she was headed to the chiropractor?? No, she was headed…to the head…of state.

4. “Slob on My Knob” by Three 6 Mafia

So…they were…eating a doorknob?? That’s not how you open a door! Also, slobber is disgusting. Wipe your mouth.

3. “Whisper Song” by Ying Yang Twins

They were saying the same things…they were just whispering it. I mean what do you think they were waiting for? What til you see my…credit report??

2. Any Song That Came on ‘BET Uncut’

From “I ain’t got no panties on, on the dance floor,” to “what that thang smell like,” there’s no mistaking what they meant. And uh…did you SEE the “Tip Drill” video?? He slid…a credit card…go to YouTube.

1. ANY R. Kelly Song

A lot of children were made to the genius that is Robert Kelly. And I’m not saying that his LYRICS are worse than “WAP,” but I am saying his LIFE was. He was singing to children!! I don’t care if it’s “I Believe I Can Fly,” I’ll listen to “WAP” in church, on repeat..before any song by R. Kelly

