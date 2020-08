Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions

Your favorite three comic faces of this generation , aka the 85 South show are finally live in Nyc. This episode may mark the most classical, & cultural show of all shows. Press play and check out the Showtime at the Apollo crowd. Dc Young Fly, Chico Bean, & Karlous bring the vibes plus more to the east coast.

