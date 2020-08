Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions0

6ix9nine cranks in heavy Backlash via social media Thursday using Nipsey Hussle‘s mural for photo opp. The world has been watch his moves out of the side eye just based off the ratting allegations. The back lash comes from his true principal for being there, the “clout” card. Press play for the play back.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: