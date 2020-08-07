The City Girl Documentary Episode 5

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Check out the hottest female duo in the rap game. The minor setback for a major comeback old saying is beyond real for JT & Yung Miami’s situation. Episode five is officially here. Press play to tune in to a behind the scenes vibed out visual, of Quality Control Labels’ prize possession. The CIty On Lock album gets put together in front of your eyes.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: