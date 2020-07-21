CLOSE
lilD
HomeLilDThe Dee List

The #DeeList: Top 5 People I Wish Were My Mom

Nicki Minaj is a soon-to-be mommy, and I’m so happy for her! So here are some upstanding citizens that I wish could’ve raised me.

5. Loretta Devine

The Broad Museum Celebrates the Opening of Soul Of A Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983 Art Exhibition

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

She’s played somebody’s mama in every movie she’s been in. “Lottery Ticket,” “This Christmas,” “Madea’s Big Happy Family…” and she died in that one! If you can’t find motherly comfort in her bosom, you should just give up all hope.

4. Taraji P Henson

Cast member Taraji P. Henson arrives fo

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

She’s loud, she cusses, and she def seems like the “when we get in this store, don’t touch NOTHING!” type of parent. It’ll be just like my actual childhood was.

3. Afeni Shakur

'Tupac: Resurrection' World Premiere

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

I know she passed, but this is my top 5 so let me live. She raised 2 bad kids on her own, and even as a crack fiend, mama…she always was a black queen, mama. Bruh…I could’ve been Tupac!

2. Kim Kardashian

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 01, 2014

Source: GVK/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Why not just wake up, be rich, and never have to have goals? And even if my mom is busy trying to stop my dad from becoming president, my real mom will be right by my side as I check into rehab for that coke addiction I picked up. That’s right; my nanny.

1. Drake

State Of Mind Assets

Source: iOne Creative Services / iOne Creative Services

Listen, girls go through a lot. We fall in love, we get our hearts broken, we fight over people we want…and Drake is the perfect parent to help me get in touch with my feelings. Who better to cry to, than someone who’s constantly crying?

afeni shakur , Loretta Devine , loretta devine movies , nicki minaj , nicki minaj maternity picture , Nicki Minaj pregnant , Taraji P Henson

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close