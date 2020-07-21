CLOSE
P-Skillz
Mulatto Just Taught You Atleast 5 New Facts

Leave it up to one of Jermaine Dupree’s protege’s from the Rap Game to trend the internet with free drip.  Mullatto gets inside and active with this one on one interview. How did her drinking boat change after a trip, away for a destination Birthday. Press play for the top essentials a true Mulatto fan should take note of. Showing love to her booster & hood lingo translated all in one GQ potential 2020 classic interview.

97.9 Springfest 2019 Recap
10 Essentials , Hood Rich , mulatto , Rapper Rapper , The Rap Game , ThePskillz Play Back

