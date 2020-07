Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Dominique better known as Lil Baby addresses the false rumors and gossip about the involvement of the killing of his close friend, before the fame. Plus you can learn what really goes on behind the microphone of a 4 million dollar rapper.

P-Skillz (@PskillzFlo)