Torey Lanez and Hot Girl Meg Just Went Viral

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Look & sounds like the internet has a lot to speculate about or nah. According to various sources like TMZ & Urban Politicians the two stars were at party with other people,a verbal argument soon broke out. When gun shots were heard fired into the air. California police officials show up, then recover a gun & shells from a vehicle Tory & Megan were in. Press play to see why Megan Thee Stallion was admitted to the Er.

P-skillz (PskillzFlo)