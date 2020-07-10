Kanye West Drops A Freestyle 2020

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Welp here goes what someone has been waiting for. Be it a hater or fan can take this latest Kanye freestyle and do what needs to be done. Sources close to Kim Kardshian say her and the family are worried about him. His Bioplar disorder is apparently affecting his current mental health stability. Even the thought of running for President is reportedly a phase. Press play and check it out for yourself.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)