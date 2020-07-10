CLOSE
Kanye West Drops A Freestyle 2020

Welp here goes what someone has been waiting for. Be it a hater or fan can take this latest Kanye freestyle and do what needs to be done. Sources close to Kim Kardshian say her and the family are worried about him. His Bioplar disorder is apparently affecting his current mental health stability. Even the thought of running for President is reportedly a phase. Press play and check it out for yourself.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

