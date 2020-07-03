That City Girls Documentary We’ve Been Waiting For

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

The wait is over & the tone has been set. The long over do inside peak at the real life transformation of the City Girls is here. Lets take a dive into the hurdles, & hustles of becoming the face of a new generation of female rappers Quality Control. Series 1 lets see how Yung Miami broke the news of being 6 months pregnant, while holding down two player team, with one body. Jt’s two year away stay behind the wall was a set back for major comeback.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)