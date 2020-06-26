Good News For Iphone Users

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Finally the customization kit for Iphones arrives 10 phones later. Have you seen the new features and fortunes in our near future . Easy group messaging alert systems, organized smart stacks, picture in picture , plus a husky handful of other technology upgrades for the worlds most popular gadget. Press play for the real inside scoop to whats going on in the future generation. If you can hold you horses until mid September we should okay .

