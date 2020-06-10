Prior to testifying about police brutality, racial profiling, and George Floyd before the House Judiciary Committee today, Attorney Ben Crump called into the show to discuss what changes he wants to see in the Police Reform Bill.

‘It’s been become painfully obvious that what we have right now are two systems of justice: one for white Americans and another for Black Americans.’ — Civil rights @AttorneyCrump testifying before Congress pic.twitter.com/nPFKQMx6iz — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 10, 2020

The news just broke regarding George Floyd and Derek Chauvin having a past history. According to a witness, Chauvin “knew and had problems with George before their encounter on May 25th, 2020.” Crump says if this is the case and he may have took advantage and murdered George knowing who he was. “If he targeted George and committed this crime with malice, he should be charged with First Degree Murder.”

Attorney For George Floyd’s Family Ben Crump Explains The New Police Reform Bill [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com