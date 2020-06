While a lot of people are talking about boycotting white-owned businesses, there’s little talk about supporting black-owned ones. So, here’s a list of some:

Beauty Bakerie

Cashmere Nicole founded Beauty Bakerie in 2011 as a new lipstick brand that was vegan, non-toxic and cruelty-free.

Curls

She launched Curls in 2002, bootstrapping the business. Her big break: landing a partnership with Target. Today roughly 80% of the company’s revenue comes from selling many of her 150 products in stores such as Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and CVS.

Red Bay Coffee

Konte founded Red Bay six years ago, and expanded it to include five Bay Area cafes and robust corporate sales.

