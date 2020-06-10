CLOSE
Texas Tuesday Titan Of The Week Erica Banks

The wait is over, and the heat is blazing thanks to DFW’s very own Erica Banks (@Realericabanks). After recently signing a new deal with “1501 Certified“. The same Texas based label, who finacially advanced  Megan Thee Stallion into the music industry is back again. Erica has been featured on Raising The Bar with P-skillz, along side numerous club appearances, & performances in which all has played the part into evolving this young star into greatness. Here new single “Buss it” has landed into everyday Mix show rotation here at the beat. Now lets take a peek at the official video.

