Lets get ready to fumble. Live on cam no ring but gloves will do. Rappers Lil T Jay & YK Osiris had a friendly gloves on gloves battle. Press play for the official frame by frame break down. Should they stick to hitting the booth instead of each other or nah.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

