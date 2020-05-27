Savage Remix By Dunbar High School Seniors

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Fort Worth ISD have a lot of creative talented students & faculty to be proud of. Check out Dunbar High School remixed mixed the now #1 song on the Billboard top 100 , Savage by Meg Thee Stallion. Press play for the graduates to hold it down. Even our very own Lil Dee & Ya Pilot Pskillz showed their support over the new internet tik tok craze. The Red Dynanmite Dance Team even showed up & showed out for their cameo as well. Send , Save and / or Share to graduate.

