Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Leave it up to the H-Town hottie aka Megan Thee Stallion to give us the good or not good news as far as the Installment of a new Instagram Update. Press play for her true feelings, towards the very popular social media network.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: