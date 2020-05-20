Will Smith Returns To The Remix

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Looks like the Actor, artist, mogul, & former rapper / comedian Will Smith just returned back to the booth. Rising star Joyner Lucas may thought he saw his highest high yet. After nailing a tribute like serious parody of Will Smith‘s adult career, entitled “Will”. Welcome to the remix, with the legend himself Will was only the right thing to do after cosigning it. Joyner also admits to crying in the shower, due to Will’s presence.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)