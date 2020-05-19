She Represents: Jazze Interviews Ayona Anderson The Founder Of EJP Marketing Co.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Jazze interviews Ayona Anderson for She Represents! Ayona Anderson is the founder of @ejpmarketingco. She started her PR, Digital Marketing Firm with Millennials in mind. She has over 12 years of experience and is currently working with various clients. She loves working with small and large businesses to help build their brands. One of her clients is @ntarupt and @talksboutitdallas They currently have a contest where they are giving away $100 each week! If you would like to check out her agency please visit https://ejpmarketingco.com/

Ayona was also featured in the Dallas Weekly. Here’s a link to her feature in their online publication https://www.dallasweekly.com/articles/she-represents-ayona-anderson/

