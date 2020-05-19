Lil Baby Gives A Heart To Heart Message To All 2020 H.S. Graduates

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Motivation Monday in full speed, with a bright pep talk for all 2020 High School graduates. Dj Khaled taps in via live with the 4 Million dollar, 25 year old rapper Lil Baby himself. Usually the game is sold and not told. However Lil Baby keeps it 1,000 & correct with the facts of this pandemic reality in regards to of the near future. Press play for the heart to heart message and advice that can be used for years to come.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)