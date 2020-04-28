“Run It Back” w/ Post Malone before the fame & face tattoos! [VIDEO]

Let’s “Run It Back” w/ Post Malone and J-Kruz! 4 years ago I chopped it up with Post early in his career when “White Iverson” had just dropped. This is early Post before the super stardom and face tattoos.

I myself had just gotten familiar with him & his music when I started getting request for his song “Too Young” while hosting clubs in Dallas. At that time he was buzzing heavy online but radio still wasn’t playing any Post in full rotation. This is early in his career when he still kept things a bit more hip hop and dare I say “urban”. During this time is also started to get accused of culture appropriation because of his Corn row hairstyle. That’s when, in my opinion, he drifted further away from the Hip Hop look to more of a Rocker look. His music, to me, still kept that hip hop element that it always had but his appearance he adjusted. Lastly I will address my issue with him winning rap awards at award shows. He shouldn’t even be in ANY Rap categories. The man himself doesn’t consider himself a a rapper, which he says in this interview. IJS, till next time on “Run It Back” #Wekruzin check out full interview here.

