CLOSE
Breaking News
HomeBreaking News

Breaking News: North Korea Dictator Kim Jong-Un Reportedly Dead!

Coronavirus breaking news

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to TMZ North Korean Dictator Kim Jung-un has passed away or is in a vegetative state due to heart issues. It’s unclear if he passed away due to a botched heart surgery or if he waited to late to receive surgery on a block artery in his heart. His sister Kim Jo-jong would most likly preceed him as the next Supreme dictator of North Korea.

For more on this story please visit TMZ

All The Times Dennis Rodman Looked Scarier Than Donald Trump And Kim Jong Un

Twitter Reacts To President Donald Trump’s Racist “Chinese Virus” Jab Regarding Coronavirus
10 photos

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Dead , Dictator , Jazze Radio-Chica , Kim Jo-jong , Kim Jung-un , NORTH KOREA

Videos
Close