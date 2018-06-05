CLOSE
All The Times Dennis Rodman Looked Scarier Than Donald Trump And Kim Jong Un

68293.ME.0731.rodman(Santa Ana)Former Chicago Bulls and Laker basketball star Dennis Rodman testi

Source: Mark Boster / Getty

So, apparently the fate of the World is now dependent on Dennis Rodman — what could go wrong?

 

According to reports, the eclectic basketball legend will be in Singapore for Trump‘s summit with North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un and sources say he could even play some sort of role in the negotiations.

 

Let’s not forget the Rodman, who is “friends” with both Cheeto Trump and Jong Un, claims he’s responsible for getting the two leaders to see eye to eye.

 

If you thought Trump and Kim Jong Un were scary AF, just take a look some of Rodman’s most WTF photos ever!

Carmen Electra Hosts Fright Night

Source: Larry Marano / Getty

Dennis Rodman At Book Signing

Source: Evan Agostini / Getty

NBA Hall Of Famer Dennis Rodman Hosts St. Patrick's Day Party

Source: Marcel Thomas / Getty

Allen Iverson And Dennis Rodman Visit Taiyuan

Source: ChinaFotoPress / Getty

 

Chiiile, 2018 is turning into a new season of Surreal Life!

 

Hit the flip for more.

All The Times Dennis Rodman Looked Scarier Than Donald Trump And Kim Jong Un was originally published on globalgrind.com

