An Open Letter To Michael Jordan From Billy Sorrells After Watching The Last Dance [VIDEO]

When was the last time you actually wrote a letter? Well, Billy Sorrells pulled out the pen and pad today to write the legend Michael Jordan a letter after watching The Last Dance. The Last Dance aired episode one and two of the 10-part series last Sunday and is airing on ESPN. The series documents the entire season during the final championship run of the Chicago Bulls before the team broke up in 1997 after 6 NBA championships.

Billy has a few questions about Michael’s style, his competition he face, and why he didn’t help his guy Scottie Pippen out during the contract dispute?! Watch everything Billy had to say in the video above.

BKN-HAWKS-BULLS-PIPPEN 1

Pay The Man! Twitter Reacts To Scottie Pippen's Contract After Watching "The Last Dance"

The premiere of The Last Dance aired last night on ESPN, and fans got the first two parts of the 10 part docuseries that follows the 1996-1997 Chicago Bulls team. There was plenty of drama happening on and off the court, but it was Scottie Pippen's contract that had the internet talking. Even though he was considered one of the best players in the league, he was only making about 2.5 million dollars a season, and wasn't even in the Top 100 when it came to players contracts in the league. Some people blamed the GM, others blamed Michael Jordan, and then a few said it was Scottie's fault for signing the actual contract. Whoever you want to blame, it was a simple fact how grossly under paid he was at the time! He did get a huge payday after leaving the Bulls, and Larisa Pippen wanted everyone to know he did okay for himself. https://twitter.com/larsapippen/status/1252107923947307008 Check out some of the funniest reactions from The Last Dance that made Scottie Pippen be one of the top trending topics on Twitter all morning!

