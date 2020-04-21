City Girl JT Has A Mental Break Down

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

City Girl JT has a true heart to heart via IG live with fans. Life on quaratine lockdown. Boredom plus, social distance equals the raw behind the scene emotion. JT gives advice , live in the comments. Day to Day on stay at home order, lock down after coming home from a fraud charge, can be pretty tiring. Food choices, and new heat on the way/ Press play for the lesson of life.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)