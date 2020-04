The explosion of TikTok has launched new platforms such as Quibi, which have captured the new trend of consuming content that has been resurrected since the days of Vine. Youtube now plans on making a push towards launching its own in-house app that shares similar features as these platforms. Will this new app dominate the consumption space? Will this be the end of TikTok? Tune in to find out the details.

