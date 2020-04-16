CLOSE
The Fresh Prince Of Belair Just Had To Pause For The Cause

Will Smith aka The Fresh Prince of Bel Air  sits down via Instagram live with one of his best friends & co host from a house hold, trophy classic television show. @JazzyJeff “Jaz ” opens up about his current experience of Covid-19. Press play for inside unfiltered truth as to what has happened in his life since the beginning of his memory.  Of course Will naturally sheds a positive light onto his friends road to recovery.

