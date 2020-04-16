The Fresh Prince Of Belair Just Had To Pause For The Cause

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
Will Smith aka The Fresh Prince of Bel Air sits down via Instagram live with one of his best friends & co host from a house hold, trophy classic television show. @JazzyJeff “Jaz ” opens up about his current experience of Covid-19. Press play for inside unfiltered truth as to what has happened in his life since the beginning of his memory. Of course Will naturally sheds a positive light onto his friends road to recovery.
Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)