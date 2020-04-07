Kodak Black Responds To Nba YoungBoy Via LockDown

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Kodak Black Responds to NBA YoungBoy’s live video rant from last week , during the girl friend drama fight involving Floyd MayWeathers daughter Iyanna . Press play for what Kodak had to say about Yb’s recent behavior. In other words it seems as if Kodak is flattered by NBA’s consistency of flavor saving. He refers to NBA being his “son son”.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)