Joe Exotic from Hit Netflix Show, Tiger King is in Texas

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic from the popular Netflix show Tiger King, has been transferred to a prison medical center in Fort Worth, Texas due to health issues.

According to inmate records and NBC 5 reports, Maldonado-Passage is currently at an Ft. Worth medical center operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons called Fort Worth FM.

Maldonado-Passage’s husband said Maldonado-Passage is in coronavirus quarantine at this time. The inmates at the previous jail he was at tested positive for the virus causing him to be transferred and go into quarantine.

In April 2019, the former zoo owner was found guilty trying to hire someone to murder Carole Baskin, a prominent animal rights activist and the founder of Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary in Tampa, Florida.

Records indicate Joe Exotic was convicted on January 20 and sentenced to 22 years in prison for two counts of murder-for-hire, nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, and eight counts of violating the Lacey Act by falsifying wildlife records.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: