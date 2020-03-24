DC Young Fly & Karlous To The Rescue

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

At a time when laughs are better than tears of sad emotion, the above individuals will always be appreciated. Leave it up to the worlds’ best comedy podcasters to update us on the current situation across the globe. Two of the three 85 show host are live and directly given us another perspective on life to this day. Press play and check out DC Young Fly and Karlous Miller entertainall of the true 85ers looking to past by the Quarantine time one day at a time .

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)