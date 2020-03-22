CLOSE
Coronavirus
Don't Renew Your Driver's License Right Now

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

Gov. Greg Abbot has waived expiration dates for driver’s licenses in an effort to keep people social distancing. So if you have a drivers license or a commercial license that is expired or is about to expire you don’t need to go to DPS to renew it right now.

“Our top priority remains public health and safety, and we will continue to take action to ensure that Texans can avoid large public gatherings,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is at a pivotal moment in the response to COVID-19, and by temporarily delaying Driver License renewals we will help limit non-essential trips into public settings and slow the spread of this virus.”

The suspension of renewals will remain in effect for 60 days or until further notice from the DPS.

 

Source: Gov.Texas.Gov

-Kiki J

