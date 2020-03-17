Dj Khaled Believes In Safety First

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

It appears that Dj Khaled doesn’t plan on taking any risk with the current global virus break out. Watch a good bad case of potential over preparedness . Have you took the necessary steps possible to stay safe and secure from any potential flu like threats. Plus lets take a inside look at Asahd’s growth update, & break fest appetite.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: