Lil Baby Rapping In Church “Parental Advisory”

Looks like Lil Baby isn’t holding back any visuals or skill in the top half of 2020. While releasing 20 songs straight on his recent most recent “My Turn” album listen to the bars and artistry within the song to hear his true lyrical ability. Tag teaming with popular rising Detroit rapper 42 Dugg. Watch as these to youngsters tell us a story while acting it out at the same time. With a title like “Grace” filming near church wouldn’t be too surprising. Press play to see where exactly Lil Baby delivered his sermon position wise.

