Da Baby Slaps A Woman; Offers 10K For Video Of Her Hitting Him

Da Baby is in hot water again after slapping a woman while on his way to the stage to perform in Tampa, Florida. Da Baby, who is currently on his “Up Close and Personal Tour” got too close and too personal with a female fan who he viciously slapped on Saturday night. Da Baby was to perform at Whiskey North and while he was making his way to the stage, video shows a woman waving her phone in his direction. You then see Da Baby slap the crap out of her and the crowd begins to boo him.

Da Baby and his entourage left the venue without performing, he later took to Instagram insisting that the woman hit him first and telling fans that he would pay $10,000 for anyone who had a good video of the woman hitting him in the face with her phone.

Police were called, however, no arrest were made. This is the second assault Da Baby has been involved in, he recently was accused of assaulting and robbing a man in Miami. Although the battery charges were dropped Da Baby is still under investigation for the robbery. The man’s cell phone, credit card and cash were allegedly stolen from him. Maybe Da Baby should stay out of Florida for a while.

Do you think the woman slapped Da Baby? If she did, do you think she deserved to be slapped?

Source: TMZ

-Kiki J

